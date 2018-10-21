Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district, today.

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred nine youth and injured more than fifty in Laroo area of Kulgam district.

Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi while presiding over a party meeting at its headquarters in Badgam condemned the killings in Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He said the suppression and oppression will be over one day as people’s power is the ultimate and can’t be crushed through military might.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

He said that the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste. He said use of brute force on peaceful protesters reflects physiological and mental bankruptcy of Indian state which is he’ll bent to crush the genuine struggle of freedom of Kashmiris with military might.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Zafar Akbar Butt, who visited different areas of Srinagar, today, to express solidarity with martyrs’ family, addressed corner meetings and strongly denounced the innocent killing of eight innocent Kashmiris and injuring more than 50 at Laroo in Kulgam. He said the killing of Kashmiris in north, south and centre Kashmir continues nonstop, adding two days before a pregnant woman, Firdousa, was killed in cold blood.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil and the General Secretary of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in their statements in Srinagar, paying tributes to the youth, said that killing and harassment could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement in Kashmir.

Islamic Political Party Chairman, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in his statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the sacrifices would not go in vain.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League spokesman in a statement also strongly condemned the forces’ action in Kulgam where nine people were killed by the troops.

