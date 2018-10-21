Two Indian soldiers injured in Pulwama attack

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were injured in a grenade attack on a patrolling party of 55 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army in Pathan area of Pulwama district.

A police official said the troops were injured when some unknown men hurled a grenade and then opened fire on the Indian army’s patrolling party, last evening.

The troops cordoned off the entire Pathan village and launched a massive search operation. The troops thrashed and beat whosoever came in their way. The forces’ action triggered protests and clashes in the area.

Scores of youth, who came out of their houses against the operation, pelted the forces with stones and bricks. The operation was going on till filing of this report.

