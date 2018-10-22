‘India seems to have decided to silence Kashmiris on all costs’

Er Rasheed leads protest march in Handwara against killings

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has sought the intervention by the International community to stop bloodbath in the territory.

Engineer Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said every day is a black day for Kashmiris and New Delhi seems to have decided to silence Kashmiris on all costs. “Those who have been misleading world community and defaming Kashmiris by calling few unfortunate killings of Kashmiris Pandits [that too by Indian forces to malign the freedom struggle] as ethnic cleansing should come forward and explain why Kashmir is being turned into an experimental lab just to avoid a resolution of Kashmir dispute.”

Rasheed said that Indian agencies never wanted death and destruction to end as it served their vested interest. He said, “The world community must realize that whatever version of bloodbath stories New Delhi has been putting in the domain of the outside world is absolutely false and it is evident that while the J&K dispute is of a purely political nature, New Delhi is adamant to give it a communal colour.”

“It is utter unfortunate but bitter truth that Kashmiris are being killed only for being Muslims. Had it not been so, at least the civil society of India and various political parties would have raised their voice against these cold-blooded murders,” he deplored.

Meanwhile, Er Rasheed, today, led a protest march in Handwara against the killings in Kulgam district. Hundreds of people joined the protest march despite restrictions imposed by the authorities in Handwara.

Protesters with black flags and placards marched towards main Chowk Handwara raising strong slogans in favor of plebiscite and against state terrorism.

Like this: Like Loading...