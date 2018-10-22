India has launched full-fledged war against Kashmiris: Sehrai

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that under a well-planned conspiracy, tens of thousands Indian troops in the absence of any accountability have decided to go for a full-fledged war against the people of Kashmir.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the ultimate repression has been unleashed on the innocent people of Kashmir with a sole aim of breaking their resolve towards the freedom movement.

Paying tributes to Kulgam martyrs, he said people of Kashmir are associated with a great and sacred cause and that the repressive measures can’t cow down neither people nor the resistance leadership into submission. “The martyrdom of these youth put a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honor these sacrifices and take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical end,” he added.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman also castigated the authorities for placing resistance leadership under frequent detention and house detention, launching search and cordon operations in southern districts of Kashmir and arresting youth.

He said these ploys can never yield any result as people of Kashmir have time and again proved that no power or repression can break their commitment towards the just struggle of right to self-determination.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the Indian forces have failed to suppress the Kashmiris and are now using inhuman and brazen tactics to suppress their resolve.

He questioned over the silence maintained by the world community and international human rights organizations, saying why they don’t break their silence over the human rights violations in Kashmir. The sacrifices rendered by the people won’t go waste, he added.

