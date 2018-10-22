Kashmir, Chenab valley shut to mourn killings

Indian oppression has crossed all limits: JRL

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir and Chenab valley districts in Jammu region against the killing of around a dozen Kashmiris by Indian troops in Kulgam and other parts of the territory on Sunday.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was supported by Kashmir Bar Association, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Kashmiri Pandits Sangarsh Simiti (KPSS) and other business and social organizations.

“Indian tyranny and oppression has crossed every limit now and Kashmiris cannot tolerate this silently anymore,” the leadership said. “Also, to highlight Indian aggression against unarmed civilians in Kashmir, JRL is preparing a memorandum to United Nations Secretary General,” the leadership said.

JRL said though New Delhi’s tyrannical measures have been continuing for decades but these have failed to break the resolve of the people of Jammu Kashmir. The leadership said the criminal silence of the international community to safeguard its trade and economic benefits is “nothing but wickedness. The JRL has also called for a march towards Lal Chowk march on Tuesday to protest the Kulgam carnage.

All shops and business establishments are closed across the valley and Kishtwar, Ramban and other districts of Chenab valley with very thin movement of vehicles on the roads. The authorities have deployed troops in strength at various places to thwart anti-India and pro-freedom protests. Internet services are either suspended are slowed down. Mobile phone services have also been suspended in Shopian and adjoining areas.

Call for the strike in Chenab valley was given by Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, who made the announcement for the strike through public address system. President Anjuman Islamia (AIB) Bhadarwah, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh who had announced support for the shutdown call said they can’t remain mute to civilian killings in Kashmir.

The highway town of Banihal in Ramban district and the markets located on the highway are also observing a shutdown to mourn the killings

Meanwhile, Indian authorities arrested Hurriyat leaders Hilal Ahmad War, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Zafar Akbar Butt, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Muhammad Yasin Atai and lodged them in different police stations of the territory. The objective of the fresh arrests is to prevent Hurriyat leaders from leading Lal Chowk march, tomorrow.

