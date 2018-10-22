Kulgam toll mounts to 10 as one more injured succumbs

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, another civilian who was injured in a blast at Laroo in Kulgam district succumbed late last night, taking the death toll to 10.

Body of Javid Ahmad Lone was brought to his home in Hawoora village of the district late last night and laid to rest amid sobs, this morning. Thousands of people attended his funeral. Lone was a truck driver.

On Sunday, three youth got killed when the troops blasted a house. Six more were killed in troops’ firing and in an explosion while people were removing the debris of the blasted house. The incident followed a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifle, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in the district.

Some of other victims were identified as Irshad Ahmad Pader, Tajamul Ahmad, Talib Maqbool Laway, Mansoor and Uzair Ahmad Dar.

Like this: Like Loading...