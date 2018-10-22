Massacre of Kulgam youth widely condemned

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Kulgam district, yesterday.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the killings and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Spokesperson Rifat Fatima in her statement said civilian killings is going unabated in Kashmir and the world community is watching like a mute spectator.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Maulana Abbas Ansari, Masroon Abbas, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javed Ahmad Mir, Khawaja Firsous, Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Farida Behenji, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Yaseen Attai, Democratic Freedom Party and Kashmir Council European Union Chairman Ali Raza Syed in their separate statements, condemning the killings, urged the United Nations and world community to take solid and sincere steps for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory in a statement said: “These types of tragic and heart-wrenching incidents clearly depict that the forces are killing Kashmiris with absolute impunity.” It urged the UN to take note of the gross human rights violations and safeguard the people of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference while condemning the killings, said everyday Indian forces in Kashmir are killing civilians and no one among them is held accountable.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir denounced the Kulgam killings and urged the international community to put pressure on the Indian government to stop human rights violations in Kashmir. It also demanded that the United Nations Human Rights Council should immediately send a fact-finding team to Kashmir so that the sufferings and miseries of the people of Kashmir are brought to the notice of the world community.

The Executive Director of Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar in a statement, said it looks like that a green signal has been given to Indian armed forces to wipe off all Kashmiris without any distinction of being armed or unarmed. The Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Mohammad Yasin Khan in a statement said the Indian forces are carrying planned massacre in the territory. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chief Spokesman Khadim Hussain in a statement also condemned the killings.

The President of Jamiat Ahle Hadis, Professor Ghulam Mohammad Butt Almadni in a statement, denouncing the killings, said that India could not suppress the liberation movement through killings and harassment. Jamiat Hamdania in its statement in Srinagar said that India under a planned conspiracy was massacring Kashmiris and the world community and international rights organizations should take notice. The General Secretary of Jamiat Ahle Sunna wal Jamaat, Maulana Sheikh Abdul Qayoom Qasmi in his statement in Srinagar said that killing of innocent Kashmiri youth had become a routine. He added that unresolved Kashmir dispute was the root cause of uncertain situation in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...