New Delhi wants to put Kashmir on fire for electoral gains: JNUSU

New Delhi, October 22 (KMS): Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) while condemning the Kulgam civilian killings, on Monday, said New Delhi wants to put Kashmir on fire for its electoral gains inside India.

JNUSU general secretary, Aijaz Ahmad Rather in a statement issued in New Delhi said, “The killings of innocent youth in Laroo village of Kulgam are highly tragic. It is extremely condemnable and totally unacceptable. Under this government, killings have become a norm in Kashmir and it is really so painful to see such killings happening everyday in Kashmir.”

“But unfortunately,” he said, “New Delhi is showing its indifferent attitude.” Rather said that New Delhi was only interested in military means to what is essentially a political issue.

“It wants to put Kashmir on fire for its electoral gains in the rest of the country. The need is for a political dialogue and an end to the brutalities,” he said, in the statement.

Like this: Like Loading...