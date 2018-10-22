Students stage protest against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students of University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Sopore, today, held a massive protest demonstration against the killings by Indian troops in Kulgam district.

Scores of students of the university assembled in premises of the campus and staged a massive demonstration amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The students were also holding placards and banners reading: “Stop innocent killings; No jobs, No roads, No development; We Want Freedom; Can ink and blood flow together?; Justice not bullets; freedom; Indian brutalities In Kashmir, World powers are Silent.”

The protesting students marched up to the main gate of the campus and later dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were also held in different parts of Azad Kashmir including its capital Muzaffarabad against the killing of over one dozen youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

