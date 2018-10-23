APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against killing spree in IOK

Islamabad, October 23 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside National Press Club in Islamabad, today, to condemn the recent killing of innocent people including a pregnant woman by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that Indian troops were engaged in the genocide in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. They deplored that India had given a free hand to its troops to commit gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred Kashmiris and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and initiate measures for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

