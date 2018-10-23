Gilani, Mirwaiz, Malik remember Bijbehara martyrs

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have paid rich tributes to the victims of Bijbehara massacre on their 25th martyrdom anniversary.

More than 50 civilians were killed and over 200 injured when Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district on 22nd of October in 1993. They were protesting against the desecration of the Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar, by the troops.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said those killed in cold blood included 25 school-going boys who were buried in a mass grave in the same park where they used to play. He also expressed profound grief and shock over the recent carnage in Kulgam during which 10 youth were massacred by the troops.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the Bijbehara massacre as a black chapter in the history of Kashmir. “Kashmiris had continuously been at the receiving end of such brutalities. Hawal, Zakura, Gawkadal, Bijbehara and Chattisinghpora massacres were just a few examples where people had been butchered mercilessly,” he said. “As the Government of India has shielded the culprits of massacres in Kashmir rather than punishing them, it was a glaring example of how the Indian state has operated ruthlessly in Kashmir for the past 30 years,” the Mirwaiz said.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, said the Bijbehara massacre is a blot in the face of so-called Indian democracy and a cruel reminder of its military occupation in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that the failure of New Delhi’s democracy and the international community to punish the murderers and deliver justice to the victims was a reminder of India’s tyrannical behaviour against humanity. A JKLF delegation visited Bijbehara and participated in congregational prayers held for the martyrs of the massacre at their graveyard.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Bijbehara on their 25th martyrdom anniversary. It remembered all the martyrs of Kashmir and pledged to take their mission forward till the aim of freedom is achieved. It said, Kashmir has become a land of tragedies where Indian troops have massacred people in every nook and corner only because they demand their political rights. KMS—4K

