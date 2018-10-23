Indian police arrest Parray Hassan Firdousi

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Mirwaiz of North Kashmir, Parray Hassan Firdousi during a raid on his house at Parampora in Srinagar.

Hassan Firdousi who is also an imam of Jamia Masjid at Kunzar in Tangmarg was arrested and lodged in local police station to prevent him from leading a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Parray Hassan Firdousi in a statement paid tributes to the victims of Kulgam massacre and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to pursue the martyrs’ mission at all costs. He stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks to put an end to the ongoing killings in the territory.

