IOK traders stage demos against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, various trade bodies staged peaceful protests in Srinagar, today, to register protest against the killing of innocent youth in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A large numbers of members of Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF), led by trade leader, Muhammad Yasin Khan, took out a protest march through Residency Road in Srinagar.

The protesters were carrying placards reading messages like “UN wake up, “One solution Kashmir resolution,” and “Stop state terrorism” to denounce the killings of innocent youth by the troops in Laroo area of Kulgam. The protesters also staged a peaceful sit-in at Regal Chowk.

The KTMF members also held funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

