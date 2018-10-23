JRL urges UN to play role in ending crimes against humanity in IOK

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has sent a petition to the Secretary General of United Nations, Antonio Guterres, urging him to play his role in ending the killing spree and human rights abuses in the territory and in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The JRL in the petition asked the United Nations to stop being a mute spectator towards the extreme repression over the people of Kashmir by the Indian state. “Umpteen resolutions have been passed on the dispute of Kashmir in the UN. So, it is their binding responsibility to resolve this dispute as soon as possible in the light of these resolutions. The UN can in the meantime ensure that human rights are protected in Kashmir and end the grave repression,” it said.

Mentioning recent incidents of killings in occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership in the petition informed the UN that “On October 21, 2018, seven unarmed civilians were ruthlessly killed and hundreds injured by pellets, bullets and bombs at Laroo area of Kulgam district. On October 19, a five months pregnant woman was killed by the Indian forces in Pulwama.”

It said that these incidents followed the destruction of residential houses by planting explosives or by burning them down, devastation to vehicles and house hold goods. “Even women are ruthlessly beaten and harassed.” It said that the repression by Indian authorities was a vendetta against the people for staying away from recently held Urban Local Bodies elections.

“The overwhelming boycott of 95% by the people of Kashmir in the recently held Urban Local Bodies Elections has further frustrated the Indian authorities who have stepped up their vendetta against the people,” the JRL said. The administration is run by a New-Delhi appointed Governor with military, paramilitary and police-force at his command who are hell-bent to crush the popular political movement of self-determination of Kashmiris’ by bullets and batons, it added.

The Joint Resistance Leadership further said that incidents like Kunanposhpora mass rape, Shopian, Machil, Chattisinghpora, killing of youth in 2008, 2010, and 2016 mass uprisings, fake encounters, forced disappearances had inflicted deep wounds on the collective existence of people.

The JRL appealed to the UN Secretary General and members of the World Body to intervene effectively to stop India from committing crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir and take all possible measures to address the festering wound – Kashmir dispute – which is essential for establishing permanent peace and stability in the region.

As per the statement the petition is published online and can be accessed at http://ipt.io/O22MA. “All the justice loving people across the globe particularly the people across the Line of Control and Kashmiris living in diaspora are requested to sign the petition.”

The copies of the petition as per the statement have been sent to the representatives of permanent members of United Nations Security Council – US, UK, Russia, France and China – in New York and to the ambassadors of these countries in New Delhi as well as to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Secretary General.

