KCCI conducts Lal Chowk march

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry took out multiple protest marches at Raj Bagh and Regal Chowk in Srinagar, today, against the killing of ten youth by Indian troops in Kulgam on Sunday.

The spokesman for the KCCI in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite restrictions, the members of the trade body tried to march towards the Lal Chowk. The Joint Resistance leadership had called for the march to register protest against the Kulgam killings.

The spokesman said that the Indian police stopped the protesters from proceeding to the Lal Chowk after which they staged a sit-in at Regal Chowk.

