Kulgam march tomorrow to pay homage to martyred youth

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a massive march will be conducted towards Kulgam, tomorrow, to pay homage to the ten youth martyred by Indian troops in Laroo area on Sunday.

Call for the Kulgam march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people in general and those living in south Kashmir in particular to march to Kulgam tomorrow in solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

The resistance leaders said that India in order to prolong its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir, India had turned the territory into a slaughterhouse where Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis and people were denied their basic rights which was highly condemnable.

The leaders also called for protests after congregational prayers on Friday to denounce the killings. They appealed to the Imams of mosques across the territory to highlight the Indian brutalities in their Friday sermons.

The resistance leaders have also called for complete shutdown on October 27 to mark the day as a black day. On 27th October in 1947, India had landed its troops in Srinagar and illegally occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “October 27 should be observed as black day against the landing of Indian army in Kashmir Valley,” they said.

