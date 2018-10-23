Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Lal Chowk march

Gilani, Malik, other leaders placed under detention

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar, today, to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk area of the city.

Call for the march and a sit-in at the city centre has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to register protest against the fresh spate of killings by Indian troops in the territory, particularly the massacre of 10 youth at Laroo in Kulgam on Sunday.

The authorities have sealed the Lal Chowk and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from conducting the march. At many places leading to the city centre, the troops have blocked roads with razor wire and barricades. An eyewitness said that barricades have been erected by the police and troops at Amira Kadal and Regal Chowk to prevent any movement towards the historic Lal Chowk.

The occupation authorities have also ordered closure of schools and colleges in many parts of the Valley, today, to stop protests by the students while internet service has been snapped in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, outside the Ameer Hamza Masjid in Koker Bazaar area of Srinagar to prevent him from leading the march and lodged him at a police station. Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Hilal Ahmed War, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Yasin Attai and many other Hurriyat leaders have already been put under house arrest or in custody.

