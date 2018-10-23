Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent march

JRL calls for march towards Kulgam tomorrow

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar, today, to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk against the surge in killings and other repressive measures by the Indian forces.

Call for the march and a sit-in protest was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to protest against the massacre of 10 youth including four teenagers by Indian troops at Laroo in Kulgam on Sunday. The authorities sealed off Lal Chowk by erecting barricades and placing razor wires on roads. Educational institutions were closed while internet services were snapped in many parts of the Valley.

Indian police arrested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Zafar Akbar Butt when they tried to defy restrictions and lead the march. Other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Parray Hassan Firdousi, Hilal Ahmed War, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Muhammad Yasin Attai had already been put under house arrest or in custody.

Despite restrictions, members of various trade bodies including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation conducted protest marches at Raj Bagh and Regal Chowk areas of Srinagar. However, police intercepted the marchers when they tried to proceed towards Lal Chowk. Members of Bar Association also staged protest in Islamabad town.

South Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama and Shopian and Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch areas of Jammu region continued to remain shut, for the second day, today, against the Kulgam killings.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for a march towards Kulgam, tomorrow, to offer Fateha for the latest victims of Indian terrorism and express solidarity with their family members. Earlier, the Leadership in a petition sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, urged him to play his role in ending the killing spree in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for condemning the killings in the territory. He urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in line with the United Nations resolutions.

On the other hand, APHC-AJK chapter held a protest demonstration outside National Press Club Islamabad to condemn the killing of innocent youth in Kulgam.

Like this: Like Loading...