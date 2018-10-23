Shutdown continues in south Kashmir against Kulgam massacre

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama and Shopian continued to remain shut on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of ten youth by Indian troops in Laroo area of Kulgam on Sunday.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in these districts while public transport was off the road.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held by the Bar Association Islamabad in the main town against the killings. Traders also staged a demonstration against the massacre.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, in a statement condemned the slaughter of Kashmiri youth in Laroo area of Kulgam and termed it as the worst state sponsored terrorism of India.

