GCC strongly denounces killings in Kulgam by Indian troops

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the members of the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC), which comprises academics, senior civil servants, jurists, journalists and trade union leaders, have strongly condemned the recent killing of ten people by Indian troops in Laroo area of Kulgam district.

The GCC members in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the tragedy raised grave concerns about the mode and manner of the Indian forces’ cordon and search operation that left ten people dead and scores injured. “The SOPs have been apparently violated, with impunity,” the statement said.

As per GCC, Kulgam killings raise many questions that remain unanswered and would be unraveled if a thorough probe into the brutal and dastardly incident was conducted. “We strongly condemn the loss of innocent lives and call for an impartial and time-bound probe into the painful incident, at the highest level, through credible persons, so that those responsible for it are unmasked and dealt with under law. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The civilian deaths once again underscore need for an immediate, meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between the stakeholders,” the statement added.

Among the GCC members who have expressed shock over the Kulgam massacre include Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi; Muhammad Shafi Pandit, former chairman Public Service Commission; G R Sufi, former chief information commissioner; Abdul Wahid Qureshi, former VC Kashmir University; Hashmatullah Khan, former VC Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology; Fayaz Ahmed Kaloo, editor-in-chief Greater Kashmir and President Editors Guild; Masood Hussain, artist; Munshi Ghulam Hassan, former chairman J&K Bank; M Zaman Azurda, former dean and head, faculty of arts Kashmir University; Prof Nusrat Andrabi, former principal Government College for Women; Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor Kashmir Times; Feroz Ahmed, former commissioner/secretary to government (Leh); A R Khan, former IGP and member Human Rights Commission; Krishan Lal, entrepreneur; G D Bakhshi, progressive farmer from Rajouri; Prof Indu Kilam, Jammu University; Prof Zahuruddin, Jammu University; M S Rathar, former commissioner/secretary to government and secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Red Cross; G H Rathar, former development commissioner Power; Rambir Singh Bali, advocate J&K High Court; Muhammad Altaf Khan, advocate J&K High Court; Syed Masood Shah, entrepreneur; MS Magrey, former M D J&K Financial Corporation; Muhammad Syed, former M D J&K Agro Industries and Sampat Prakash, Trade Union leader.

