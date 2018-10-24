Indian troops open fire on protesters in IOK, several injured

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured three of them critically in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

Groups of youth took to the streets and staged protests soon after the news about killing of PhD scholar Sabzar Ahmed Sofi along with another youth reached his native Sangam area of the district.

The youth hurled stones on the troops deployed in the area. The troops fired pellets and teargas shells, leaving many protesters injured. The injured hit in their eyes by pellets were shifted to Bijbehara hospital for treatment. A top health official confirmed that the three youth hit by pellets were brought to the facility.

“They are being treated here, but will be referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment,” he told media.

Sabzar Ahmed Sofi was killed along with another youth Asif Ahmed Gojri of Sirhama Bijbehara during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, today. Violent protests have also erupted in Sirhama area against the killing of Asif.

Like this: Like Loading...