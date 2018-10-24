JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against fresh killings

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmad Sofi and Asif Ahmad Gojri by Indian troops in Srinagar, today.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that peaceful protests would be held on Friday against the fresh spate of killings.

“Wounds of Dr Mannan’s martyrdom were still oozing, the deep and sorrowful separation of yet another budding intellectual Dr Sabzar was inflicted this morning,” Syed Ali Gilani said.

He further said that such tragic incidents, although part of freedom struggle, yet are enough to sadden the whole Kashmiri population.

