Kulgam sealed to foil march against Sunday’s massacre

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have sealed South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to prevent a march called by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the massacre carried out by Indian troops in the district on Sunday.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for the march towards Kulgam to pay homage and express solidarity with the families of the victims.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in Kulgam to prevent protests and rallies against the killings. All roads leading to Kulgam have been sealed while all entry and exit points to the district have been blocked by the Indian police and paramilitary personnel.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in South Kashmir districts of Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian for the third consecutive day, today, against the Sunday’s killings. All shops and other commercial establishments are closed while public transport is off the road.

The shutdown is being observed to mourn the killing of ten people by Indian troops in Laroo area of Kulgam district.

Like this: Like Loading...