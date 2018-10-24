Massacres, genocide in IOK India’s state policy: Mirwaiz

Asks for unified agitation against CASOs, killings

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has asked the people to prepare for a unified agitation against the killing of youth by the Indian forces’ personnel in cordon and search operations (CASO) across the territory.

Ahead of his arrest outside his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, the Mirwaiz told media persons that entire Kashmir had been turned into a slaughterhouse. “The time has come when we should gear up and stand united to protest against the CASOs and killings. The agitation needs to be launched on the pattern of people’s movement seen earlier this year to defend Article 35-A,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that requests to the authorities by the Hurriyat leadership for constituting commissions and enquiries over civilian killing had yielded nothing. “Time to make such requests has gone, and people will have to come forward to save the lives of our youth. Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a police state and our rights are being continuously suppressed under shadow of gun,” he said.

The forum Chairman deplored that the massacres and genocide of Kashmiris had been a matter of a state policy for India in Kashmir. “For how long will India continue suppression of Kashmiri people? In Kulgam, innocent civilians have been killed and even a pregnant woman wasn’t spared a day before. The forces are using anti-tank missiles to blow up houses of Kashmiris,” he added.

The Mirwaiz urged the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and International Court to Justice (ICJ) to take note of large scale human rights abuses in Kashmir. “The human rights bodies should interfere sooner, otherwise the loss of human lives won’t stop in Kashmir,” he said.

He criticized the policy of imposing curbs on the Hurriyat leadership. “Our social, economic and religious freedom is being curbed as we are not allowed to protest,” he said, adding, “The voice of Kashmiris can’t be suppressed and struggle for our rights and truth shall continue.”

