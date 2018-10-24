People not allowed to breathe freely in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that people are not even allowed to breathe freely in the world’s largest and heavily militarized zone of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The voice of Kashmiri people is choked and their human needs are curbed on the pretext of security.”

Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the authorities prevented Syed Ali Gilani from marching towards Lal Chowk on Tuesday by locking from outside the main gate of his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

“Syed Ali Gilani was not allowed to move out of his jail-cum-residence, when according to already published program, he was scheduled to march towards Lal Chowk to express solidarity and lead a protest march against the Kulgam carnage,” he said.

The spokesman said that a heavy contingent of Indian police was deployed in and around the residence of the APHC Chairman and they locked the main gate from outside and didn’t let anybody in or out.

Syed Ali Gilani, he said, has strongly condemned this arrogant and inhuman action by the police.

“In world’s largest and heavily militarized zone of Jammu and Kashmir, people are not even allowed to breathe freely. Their voice is choked and their human needs are curbed on the pretext of security,” the spokesman quoted the APHC Chairman as having said. He said that innocent lives are snatched by the barrel of gun and then people are not allowed to mourn these deaths.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a sit-in at Lal Chowk on Tuesday to protest the recent killing of 10 people by Indian troops in Laroo village of Kulgam.

Like this: Like Loading...