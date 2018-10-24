Sehrai denounces plots to advance RSS agenda in IOK

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has lashed out at the authorities for attempting to introduce Hindu religious books Gita and Ramayan in the educational institutions of the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar termed it as a core agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to impose Hindutva ideology with the help of pro-India local stooges and their henchmen sitting in the bureaucracy.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim Majority territory and above all it is an internationally-recognized disputed territory, which India occupied in 1947 with the barrel of gun. He said that RSS and other extremist Hindu groups were hell bent to change the religious, cultural and demographic identity of Kashmir. “Introducing Hindu religious books is a part of that very agenda,” he added.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai urged the Kashmiri academicians, intellectuals, writers, columnists and civil society members to speak in one voice against this religious and cultural onslaught by the RSS-backed forces in occupied Kashmir.

The TeH Chairman also strongly condemned the imposition of restrictions by the authorities in the territory and continued illegal detention of party leaders and activists including Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Syed Imtiaz Haider. This is martial law like situation and the authorities are not allowing us to carry out political activities, he deplored.

