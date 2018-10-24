Seminar on Kashmir held in UK

Slough (UK), October 24 (KMS): Kashmir Youth Assembly, UK, organized its first ever youth seminar in Slough with an objective to educate the next generation about the Kashmir dispute.

Over 70 people gathered to show concern and support for those suffering from Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

KYAUK Chairman, Mr Zubair Awan, gave an insight into the purpose of the organisation. He highlighted the importance of youth participation in order to further the cause of the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Momna Mir, a human rights activist, gave a detailed account of the history of Indian occupied Kashmir. A documentary ‘Born to Fight 101 East’ was also shown on the occasion. This documentary depicted the brutalities Kashmiri people are facing at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Muzzamil Ayyub Thakur, KYAUK Spokesperson, highlighted the ground situation of occupied Kashmir, the most militarised zone in the world. He provided case studies of victims of torture and abuse.

Former Mayor of Slough, Ishrat Shah, stated that the Kashmiri people were not forgotten and “we need to become the voice of Kashmir”. Councilor Aqsa Ahmed stated that she was saddened to see the young generation spending their lives being forced to defend themselves against the Indian army, rather than living a normal life.

KYAUK arranged for the audience to take part in giving a video message for those suffering in Kashmir.

Yasir Ahmed Shawl, General Secretary of the organization, concluded that the role of Kashmir Youth Assembly is to identify youngsters who can be advocates of this just and noble cause. He thanked the panel and the audience for taking part in this crucial work towards creating awareness about the Kashmir dispute.

