Thousands participate in funeral of martyred PhD scholar in IOK

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of mourners took part in funeral of martyred PhD scholar, Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, in his native Sangam area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district.

Sabzar Ahmed Sofi was martyred along with another youth, Asif Ahmed, by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of Srinagar, early morning today.

As the body of the PhD scholar was brought to his native area, thousands of people gathered and participated in his funeral prayers. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

At least six freedom-fighters including Zeenat-ul-Islam appeared in the funeral of Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and offered him a gun salute.

Earlier, massive clashes erupted between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in Sangam after the news about the killing of the PhD scholar reached there. Several protesters were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the troops on the demonstrators.

