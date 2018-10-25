Glowing tributes paid to scholar Sabzar, Asif in IOK

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and Aasif Ahmed Gojri, who were extra-judicially killed by Indian troops in Nowgam area of Srinagar, yesterday.

Syed Ali Gilani in his telephonic address to the mourners at the funeral of the PhD scholar in his native area, Sangam in south Kashmir, said such tragic incidents are enough to sadden the entire Kashmir. “On every occasion throughout the long torturous spell of political, economic and social uncertainty, we have conveyed loud and clear message to the oppressor, that you may be able to cage us, physically chain us, mentally torture us, emotionally break us or even kill, but you can never succeed to force us into submission,” he added.

He said commitment and un-parallel sacrifices of Kashmiri youth put a huge obligation and responsibility not only on leaders but common people as well. He said, “The election drama and the political leaders pose as our saviors to fetch them votes in the name of roads, electricity and water.”

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, each day Kashmir is losing educated youth to the obduracy and arrogance of New Delhi who does not want to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He also condemned the use of force against mourners carrying the bodies of the martyred youth at Sangam. “It is the height of inhumanity,” he added.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik said New Delhi is pushing highly educated and passionate Kashmiri youth towards the path of ultimate sacrifice. “After Mannan Wani, another scholar Sabzar has been killed. These martyrs represent the soul of our struggle for freedom and self-determination,” he added.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, said it is the collective responsibility of resistance leadership and people of Kashmir to show steadfastness and safeguard their mission and take this struggle to the final realization. He said New Delhi on the pretext of ‘operation all out’ has started killing innocent Kashmiris.

A high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) including Mohammad Rafiq Ganai, Abdur Rashid Khan, Manzoor A Lelhari and Abdul Rashid Dar visited Sangam and participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth. Ganai while addressing mourners said Kashmiri youth and scholars are laying their precious lives to resist forced occupation of India.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt said, “These sacrifices will not go waste and people of Kashmir will achieve their goal soon.” Other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Peoples League and Abdul Hamid Butt also paid tributes to scholar Dr Sabzar Sofi and Asif Gojri.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in as statement said, “Though the killing of intellectuals and scholars creates a gap, yet these sacrifices further strengthen the freedom struggle.”

Like this: Like Loading...