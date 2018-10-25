India using Kashmir as lab to test modern weapons: Firdousi

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mirwaiz of North Kashmir, Parray Hassan Firdousi has expressed serious concern over the Kolgam killings saying that India is using Kashmir as a laboratory to test modern weapons.

Parray Hassan Firdousi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kulgam killings had proved that India, instead of upholding human rights, was usurping them. He said that the draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) were the main cause of massive rights violations and demanded immediate revocation of these laws.

The Hassan Firdousi said that after PhD scholars, Zaheeruddin Khan, Professor Muhammad Rafi Butt and Dr Mannan Wani, Dr Sabzar sacrificed his life for Kashmir cause which is an eye-opener for India and the world community. He said that the sacrifices showed that Kashmiri youth would never surrender before Indian tyranny and would continue their struggle till complete success.

Firdousi said that over 96 percent people of the territory boycotted the recent sham elections, which was a clear message to the international community that the people of Kashmir had no interest with the fraud polls but only wanted their birthright to self-determination.

