Indian troops martyr four more youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district, today.

Earlier in the morning, Indian troops had martyred two youth in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in a joint operation by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force, reaching the death toll to six.

Meanwhile, an army soldier was killed and another was injured in an attack in Tral area of Pulwama district, this evening.

