Indian troops martyr two youth in Baramulla

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in Baramulla district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops of 52-Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation at Athoora in Kreeri area of the district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier committed suicide with his service weapon inside a bunker at Kaman in Uri area of Baramulla district.

These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 415 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

