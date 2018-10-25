JKLF expresses concern over Yasin Malik’s falling health

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has expressed serious concern over the falling health of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the health condition of Yasin Malik was deteriorating considerably and from yesterday evening he was feeling harsh pain in his stomach.

He said today police took him to a private clinic and after investigation he was diagnosed with severe intestinal infection and has been put on high antibiotics by the doctor. After doctors’ advice, he has been again shifted to Maisuma police station.

He said that putting JKLF chairman behind the bars had become a daily routine and especially from last four years he has spent most of his life in police stations and jails and this has taken a heavy toll on his health and wellbeing.

He said Indian rulers and their stooges in Kashmir were talking of high morals and democracy but when it comes to practicing democracy and allowing political dissent, they kill, maim and jail everyone who tries to raise voice.

Meanwhile a JKLF delegation comprising Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Ishaq Ganie and others today, visited Sangam and Srigufwara and met the bereaved families of martyr scholar Sabzar Ahmad and Asif Ahmad Gojri and expressed solidarity with them.

