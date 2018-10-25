Kashmir Bar urges world to stop killings in IOK

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court Bar Association has urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop unabated killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian armed forces.

The Bar Association in a statement issued after its members’ meeting in Srinagar said, “A meeting of the Bar members was held in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley. Every day one or the other Kashmiri is being killed in a cordon and search operation or else in a stage managed fake encounter and the world community is watching the scenario silently without showing any concern for such brutal killings happening at the hands of the Indian forces.”

The statement said, “Bar members stated that highly qualified Kashmiris have taken to guns only because the long-pending issue of Kashmir is awaiting its settlement for the past seventy years and the people seeking the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions are being murdered, blinded or maimed ruthlessly.”

“The Bar members while demanding an immediate end to the worst kind of human rights violations and brutalities, also urged all human rights organizations operating in and outside India to understand the gravity of situation and play their role in stopping the killings in Kashmir,” the Bar Association added.

In support of the shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the killing of Dr Sabzar and Asif Gojri, the Bar members abstained from court proceedings.

