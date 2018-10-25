KCSDS holds protest in Srinagar against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), today, held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the civilian killings in Kulgam.

KCSDS members denounced the killings and demanded an end to genocide of Kashmiris. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Among those civil society members who participated in the protest included Hameeda Nayeem, Shakeel Qalander, Abdul Majeed Zargar, Dr Altaf and Zareef Ahmad Zareef.

