Shutdown in IOK against killing of Dr Sabzar, associate

Protests erupt after troops launch operation in Kreeri

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, to protest against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, and his associate, Asif Ahmed Gojri, by Indian troops.

The troops killed Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and Asif Ahmed Gojri during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar, yesterday.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road. The JRL has also called for peaceful protests after Juma prayers tomorrow against the fresh spate of killings.

The occupation authorities continue to impose restrictions in many areas of Srinagar including Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Saraf Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safa Kadal by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. The authorities also continue to place Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Bilal Siddiqi, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Laya under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from visiting the families of the martyred Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and Asif Ahmed Gojri in Islamabad district and expressing solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation, today, at Utoora in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian soldiers. The clashes continued till reports last came in. The authorities have snapped the internet services in the district.

Indian troops and police personnel arrested at least eight youth during a nocturnal raid in Darshalnoo area of Shopian district.

