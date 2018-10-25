Troops martyr two youth in Baramulla

Complete shutdown in IOK against killings

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more youth in Baramulla district, today.

The youth were killed during a joint operation by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force in Kreeri area of the district. The killing sparked massive protests in the area.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed, today, to protest against the extrajudicial killing of PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, and Asif Ahmed Gojri, by Indian troops. The troops killed Dr Sabzar and Asif by detonating a house in Nawgam area of Srinagar, yesterday. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. The Kashmir Bar Association abstained from court proceedings in protest against the killings. The authorities snapped Internet services and suspended train service. The leadership has also called for peaceful protests after Juma prayers, tomorrow, and observance of Black Day on Saturday. Despite restrictions, civil society members led by Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the killings. Among those who participated in the protest included Hameeda Nayeem, Shakeel Qalander, Abdul Majeed Zargar, Dr Altaf and Zareef Ahmad Zareef.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Parray Hassan Firdousi and other Hurriyat leaders paid glowing tributes to PhD scholar, Dr Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and Aasif Ahmed Gojri. They said that India was pushing highly educated Kashmiri youth towards the path of ultimate sacrifice. The leaders reiterated that New Delhi could cage and chain the leaders and subject them to physical and mental torture or even kill them, but it could never force them into submission.

An Indian soldier committed suicide with his service weapon inside a bunker in Uri area of Baramulla district. These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 415 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007.

On the other hand, international human rights watchdog, Amnesty International has urged Indian authorities to conduct effective, independent and impartial investigations into the killings of seven civilians in a blast in Laroo area of Kulgam district on Sunday. Amnesty India Executive Director, Aakar Patel, in a statement urged the authorities to bring all those responsible for the killings to justice.

