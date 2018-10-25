UN resolutions can resolve Kashmir dispute: Sehrai

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through implementation of UN resolutions.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, referring to resistance movement and sacrifices presented by people, said that since 1931, six lakh people were massacred and properties worth billions destroyed and the sacrifices were not offered for autonomy or self-rule.

He strongly criticized the working president of National Conference, Omer Abdullah for his statement wherein he again tossed the sham and bogus autonomy bogy saying that people and particularly youth are fully aware about the treacherous role played by the NC leadership.“Hypocrisy and treachery is the trait of National Conference”, he said and added that NC and all other pro-India parties since its inception had been playing deceit and folly and people of Kashmir are fully aware about their role.

He held pro-India politicians responsible for the prevailing political uncertainty and chaos in Kashmir and asked Omar Abdullah to revisit annals of history and claimed that the latter was speaking against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said, “These power-hungry politicians always played deceit. These irresponsible and short-sighted people have always served the interests of their masters. They are barefaced, follow their treacherous politics and are never ashamed of their absurd statements.”

Ashraf Sehrai said pro-India NC founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, betrayed the exemplary sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the lust of power. He said that the power for which Sheikh Abdullah deceived his own people and pushed entire region into perils of war. These pro-India politicians haven’t learnt lessons from the failed life of Sheikh Abdullah and others including Mufti Sayeed, he added.

He said it was late Sheikh Abdullah who surrendered his plebiscite movement in 1975 and shamelessly preferred chair over people’s aspirations.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said, “The ongoing freedom struggle is our own struggle and we are struggling for our right to self-determination and India has no justification to continue its occupation. The agreements made from time to time can never resolve Kashmir issue. All formulas other than right of self-determination were not acceptable to people of Kashmir.”

