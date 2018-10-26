27th October darkest day in Kashmir history

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

A spokesman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces occupied the territory by illegal means giving rise to a situation where people were being killed and maimed on daily basis. Terming October 27 as a black day in the history of South Asia, he said that this day in 1947 had brought miseries along because India was since then trying to implement its unethical agenda in the entire region.

“Had Indian army not breached all principles on October 27, 1947, there would have been no bloodshed and no issue at all. Rather South Asian people would have been enjoying the fruits of stability and peace and no scholars of Kashmir like Shaheed Manan Wani and Shaheed Sabzar Sofi would have preferred to die for freedom,” he added.

Mirwaiz of North Kashmir, Parray Hassan Firdousi, in a statement issued in Srinagar described October 27 as the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when Indian troops occupied Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmiris had been struggling for securing their birthright to self-determination for the last over seven decades and would continue the liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

The illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observe October 27 as black day, every year. He said that the Kashmiri people would never accept India’s forcible occupation of their soil and New Delhi should realize the ground reality and settle the lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

