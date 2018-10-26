Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Islamabad districts, yesterday.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that bloodbath, death and destruction all around the Valley was only because of the Indian rulers who were still in denial mode. “Even after killings on daily basis, men in uniform are not satisfied. They kill youth in broad-day-light and in the dead of night raid houses to pick up people and subject them to ruthless treatment in police stations and other interrogation centers,” he said.

He strongly condemned the arrest of several youth during nocturnal raids by Indian police in Shopian. He said, suffocating the entire territory, economically handicapping Kashmiris and infusing fear of life and livelihood, the Indian forces leave no stone unturned to suppress people especially youth but these tactics have neither worked in past nor will work now.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar paying homage to the martyred youth said that every day’s dance of death has exposed the real face of India in Kashmir as oppression is on a full display. He said the Indian government leaves no stone unturned to create fear psychosis among the people by killing, maiming and thrashing the youth under the garb of cordon and search operations and instead of accepting the ground realities in Kashmir, India is dealing with the situation through its military might to force the Kashmiris into submission.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar said that budding Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a sacred cause. He said that the Kashmiris were the most oppressed people in the history of world. He said that India had snatched the inalienable right to self-determination from the people of Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt, and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that their sacrifices would not go waste. They appealed to the international community to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Democratic Freedom Party visited Islamabad and Kulgam areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

Like this: Like Loading...