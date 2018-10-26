India has waged full-scale war on innocents Kashmiris: Sehrai

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that India has waged a full-scale war against innocents Kashmiris.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the current inhuman and brutal onslaught on the Kashmiri people a full-scale war and warned the Indian authorities of serious repercussions. He said that the Kashmiri people irrespective of their age and gender had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the just cause and time was not far when the Kashmiris would see the dawn of freedom in return of such pious sacrifices.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said Delhi is trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with brute force and this kind of brazen oppression doesn’t last long and the death of oppressor is bound and very near.

He paid tributes to the youth martyred in Islamabad and Baramulla areas and said that the Kashmiri youth were being pushed to the wall. He urged the UN to intervene and put pressure on India to shun violence and initiate process for granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiris to end the bloodshed in the territory.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and demanded his immediate release along with other Hurriyat leaders including Ashraf Laya, Imtiyaz Haider, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Muhammad Yousuf Butt.

He denounced slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Lateef Ahmed Dar of Chadoora and Zahoor Ahmed Dar of Kakapora and said that such tactics will not deter the Hurriyat leaders and activists to carry forward the ongoing liberation movement.

Like this: Like Loading...