India treating HR bodies like criminal enterprises: AI

New Delhi, October 26 (KMS): The Amnesty International, India, today, expressed serious concern over a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on its headquarters in Bengaluru, saying that the Indian government was treating human rights groups like criminal enterprises.

The Director of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, in a statement issued in New Delhi said, “We cannot agree more with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi when he says that periods of repression, like during the Emergency, have left a stain on India’s history. Sadly, those dark days are now casting a shadow over India again.”

The ED on Thursday searched Amnesty India’s headquarters and Aakar Patel’s residence in Bengaluru for allegedly receiving Rs 36 crore foreign funds from overseas in violation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) guidelines.

According to Aakar Patel, the group of ED officers entered the office premises and locked the gates.

