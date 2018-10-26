Indian troops martyr two more youth in Baramulla

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Baramulla district, today, taking the number of martyred youth to ten since Wednesday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Pazalpora in Sopore area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. Earlier, an Indian soldier, Brijesh Kumar, was critically injured in an attack in the same area. He was shifted to military hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The troops had killed six youth in Islamabad and Baramulla areas, yesterday, and two others in Srinagar on Wednesday.

On the other hand, one Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack at Nader Tral in Pulwama district, last evening.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities imposed curfews and strict restrictions in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Kulgam and several areas of the territory in view of call for peaceful protests after Juma prayers, today. The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin malik has called for holding of peaceful demonstrations to register protest against the surge in killings by the troops in the territory. The authorities continue to place Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Bilal Siddiqi, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Yasmeen Raja, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Laya under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading the demonstrations.

Like this: Like Loading...