IOK governor’s assertions castigated

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party have castigated the recent remarks made by Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

The occupied Kashmir Governor, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a tourism event in Srinagar, had ruled out talks with the Hurriyat leaders till they separate themselves from Pakistan.

A spokesman of the Anjuman Shari Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said Pakistan was an important party to the Kashmir dispute. He said the dispute could not be resolved without Pakistan’s participation. “The Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Islamabad dialogue on Kashmir have born no fruits till date. Only tripartite dialogue can lead to resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute,” he said.

He also condemned the continued house detention of party president and senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hasan Almoosvi Alsafvi and other Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate release.

Spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar, responding to assertions of the Governor, said that Kashmir dispute had three basic parties, India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

He said New Delhi and its agents like S P Malik must know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are yet to decide their political future. He advised the Governor not to indulge in matters like Kashmir dispute as it is beyond his jurisdiction and above his stature.

