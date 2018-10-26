JKML condemns slapping of PSA on party activists in IOK

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has condemned the arrest and detention of party activists under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and lodging them at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayubi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said arresting Mohammad Hayat Butt of Soura Srinagar, Waheed A Gojree of Rawalpora Srinagar, Mohammad Abdullah Mir of Yaroo Lengate, booking them under PSA, and shifting them to Kot Bhalwal jail is undemocratic and condemnable action.

He said that Indian police had arrested Mohammad Hayat Butt on April 18 when he presented himself before the court. He said that a court ordered release of Hayat Butt on bail after five months but the authorities, prolong his detention, slapped another PSA on him.

The spokesman said Waheed A Gojree is a student of 11th class and he was forced to stay away from his studies and sent to different jails. He termed it the worst kind of Indian oppression.

He appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council, International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to take cognizance of illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

