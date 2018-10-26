Juma prayers again disallowed at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, today, disallowed congregational Friday prayers in Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the third consecutive week.

Eyewitnesses told media men that the authorities had laid barricades and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength around the mosque to waylay any movement and prevent the Juma congregational prayers.

The authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the surge in killings by Indian troops in the territory. Call for the holding of demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The local people told media that all the entry points leading to the mosque had been sealed and police questioned bystanders who attempted to move towards the mosque. Shops and other business establishments remained shut. Traffic both public and private has been diverted to other areas, they added.

