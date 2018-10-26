Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Black Day, tomorrow, the 27th October, to convey to the world that India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir against their will and is denying them their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The day will be marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir and rallies in world capitals. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other pro-freedom organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...