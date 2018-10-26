Protesters subjected to force in Kulgam, many injured

Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force against peaceful protesters in Kulgam district, today.

People took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations in Redwani, Wanpora and Khudwani areas of Kulgam against the killing of four youth by Indian troops. The youth, Sahir Makroo, Owais Ahmed Lone, Muzamil Magray and Amir Tantray, were killed by the troops in Arwani area of Islamabad district, last night. The troops fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protesters, resulting in injuries to several of them.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Sahir Makroo in Arwani. At least three rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate the huge rush of mourners. Big funeral processions were held for other youth in their native villages. The killings led to a spontaneous shutdown in south Kashmir districts.

On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral of a martyred youth, Akeel Rashid Sofi, in Khanpora area of Baramulla town, today. Akeel Rashid Sofi and another youth were killed by the troops in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, yesterday. Scores of youth staged a pro-freedom demonstration and clashed with the Indian forces’ personnel deployed in the area.

The occupation authorities imposed curbs in Khanpora along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway to prevent people from visiting the house of the martyred youth.

