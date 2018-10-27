APHC-AJK holds demo outside Indian HC in Islamabad

Islamabad, October 27 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

On this day in 1947 Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the demonstration, the speakers termed 27th October as the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that Kashmiri people never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and were rendering unparalleled sacrifices to secure freedom from the Indian yoke. They said that India was resorting to the worst state terrorism in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle.

The speakers said that the UN and the world community had acknowledged Kashmir as a disputed territory and promised to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination but despite the passage of 71 years the commitment was fulfilled to be fulfilled.

They urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to will of the Kashmiri people. They also demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The speakers said that the unprecedented sacrifices being rendered by the people of Kashmir had proved that they would not surrender before the Indian tyranny and would continue their liberation struggle till complete success. Those who addressed the demonstration included Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sagheer Chughtai, Muhammad Rafique Dar and Khaula Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...