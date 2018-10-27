Demos against operations in Kulgam, Shopian

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, forceful demonstrations erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operations (CASO) in Kulgam and Shopian districts, today.

people took to the streets as the troops cordoned off Ghat Khudwani area in Kulgam district and started searches. The troops fired pellets, tear and pepper gas to chase away the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the soldiers.

The troops also launched a massive search operation at Dreed-Kalipora (DK Pora) in Shopian district. Witnesses said that scores of youth hit the streets and clashed with the troops. The soldiers resorted to teargas shelling to disperse them. The clashes were going on when this report was filed.

